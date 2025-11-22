Boston Blue season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Baggage Claim’

Following the events of last night’s episode, why wouldn’t you want to learn more about Boston Blue season 1 episode 7? There is a lot to talk about here … but also an unfortunate reminder that you will be waiting a while to see some of it play out.

First and foremost, let’s start off here with some of the bad news — just like the rest of CBS’ Friday-night lineup, there is no installment of the Donnie Wahlberg series on the air next week. The plan instead is for it to return on December 5, far removed from the Thanksgiving holiday. What you are going to see in there is an opportunity for Danny Reagan to do something rather different than he typically does on the job — take, for example, being a part of a black-tie affair. We’ve already seen that in some of the photos released so far!

Now, do you want to get more insight about Boston Blue season 1 episode 7? Then go ahead and check out the official Boston Blue season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Baggage Claim” – Lena’s pursuit of justice forces Danny into an unexpected role reversal, while Sarah faces a personal dilemma that tests her resolve. Meanwhile, Mae contends with political pressure, and Sean and Jonah uncover more than they anticipated during a routine case, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, as for what Danny and Baez’s future is going to hold after last night’s episode, we do still wonder. Are we worried? Absolutely, but it does feel like an easy fix would be to bring Marisa Ramirez’s character up to Boston. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen.

