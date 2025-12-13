Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A December 2025 update

As we do get closer to the end of 2025, what better opportunity is there to discuss Yellowjackets season 4 at Showtime?

We will admit that first and foremost, it remains baffling how this is suddenly the final chapter when there were conversations for years about there being a five-season plan. Given that season 3 ended with Natalie seemingly pulling off a rescue plan, you can argue that the foundation has been laid already for a final chapter that makes sense. However, we do think that there’s a lot of interesting story to be mined from the time in-between, that era right after the rescue and far before where we are seeing things in the present.

So what are the chances we are going to hear more about the final season soon? Unfortunately, pretty low, and this is why December 2025 is likely to be a quiet month for the drama. Filming is slated to kick off for the new season early next year, and that is a process that may run into either the late spring or early summer. Based on how long (or rather, how short) post-production is for a series like this, a safe bet is for season 4 to launch at some point in the late summer or the fall. However, there are other factors to be considered, including where Showtime needs it in the schedule. They also have a second season of Dexter: Resurrection in the works.

Beyond the final season, does Yellowjackets have a chance to still exist as a brand? It may sound crazy, but we would throw a careful never-say-never out there. Under the old Paramount regime there was a real desire for franchises; whether or not that remains is to be determined.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 4 on Showtime?

How do you believe the story will end? Share right away in the attached comments! After that, stay tuned — there are more updates on the way.

