All’s Fair season 2: How secretive is the story so far?

For those who missed the news earlier this fall, All’s Fair season 2 has been given a greenlight already by Hulu. Even though the series has been somewhat polarizing, at the same time it has generated strong viewership so far.

If you watched the season 1 finale earlier this week, than one other thing is most likely clear already: There is a lot more story to mine here! It remains to be seen if we are going to be seeing Dina outside of prison ever again after being charged with murder. Did she really commit the crime? That feels unlikely but unfortunately for her, Carr seems out to ruin her — and we know already just what she is capable of when it comes to pulling the strings.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Anthony Hemingway notes that executive producer Ryan Murphy is already working on season 2; however, that does not mean he knows a lot about what is coming:

[I know] very little. First of all, it’s hard to even imagine where the show is going to go, but Ryan is in the lab. He is definitely cooking up something super juicy and exciting. He’s excited about that exploration, and I don’t know that he even fully has it right now, but I know he is excited about where he’s starting. He started to let me peek under the hood, but that’s it.

We tend to think that if you are Hulu, you are actively invested in the idea of bringing this series back on the air in either late 2026 or early 2027. Given how long it takes to film a series like this, it does feel possible! The only roadblock could come via scheduling, especially since so many of these people have other projects they are actively working on.

