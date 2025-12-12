Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7: Diamond vs. Tommy

There are a number of different things we can say entering Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7, but it is only fair to start with this: How are we so close to the end of the series already? There are only four episodes to go! We have a good feeling that all of them will be packed full of violence, one-liners, and deaths looming around every corner.

Sure, you can be optimistic that Tommy Egan is going to make his way out of this, mostly because 1) he feels invincible and 2) there is all that buzz about a follow-up coming at some point. There are still other questions, though, including just how he’s going to emerge from all of this … and who will fall along the way. Based on what we’ve seen so far plus the preview that aired overnight, it feels like a showdown with him and Diamond is coming. Yet, at the same time we’ve seen allegiances turn on a dime — money talks big, and so does forming alliances when another threat comes into play.

Fittingly, Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Lines in the Sand.” The synopsis below gives you a much better sense of what is to come:

While some relationships are mended, other brewing tensions reach their boiling point, setting the stage for unlikely allies.

No matter what happens here, we hardly think this hour will tie things up in a neat little bow. It really can’t when you stop for a moment and think about all the dramatic stuff that still needs to happen. Don’t be shocked if we get a cliffhanger — let alone we lose someone else we’ve grown invested in over time.

What are you most eager to see heading into Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7?

Who do you think is in line to die next? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do, come back here to get some more information we don’t want you missing.

