Matlock season 2 episode 9: More on Billy’s exit

We recognize that Matlock season 2 episode 9 is not an installment of the series that will be coming for a while — and yet, there is still much to discuss now.

So what story is top priority? For us personally, it will always be Matty and her journey, but is Billy ever going to be coming back? It was revealed in episode 8 that Claudia suffered a tragic miscarriage, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman has already suggested that we have already seen the character for the last time. All of this does seem to be planting seeds for an eventual long-term exit, one that stems from the firing of David Del Rio earlier this year following an internal investigation.

Speaking via Variety, here is some of what Urman had to say about the changes and beyond that, what they could mean for the future:

“I’ll just say there were creative changes that we had to make, and we made them. We’re ending up in a different place than what our plans were, but we really stopped and tried to think about how we can have an exit that makes sense in the world of our show and for the character … [Billy’s] exit will be explained in the course of the next two episodes, and it is really in line with the character and in line with what’s happening with the firm at large … We want to remain true to the character.”

What Urman is trying to say here is quite simple: The last thing that she or the writers wanted to do was create a situation where Billy the character was punished by anything going on in real world. This is someone who does exist within the Matlock universe and even if they no longer appear on-screen, they had an impact.

