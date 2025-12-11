Matlock season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want a Matlock season 2 episode 9 return date. With that, what can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — namely, that we are going to be waiting for a good while for Kathy Bates and the rest of the cast to come back. While the rest of the network’s lineup will be on the air next week, it won’t be. The plan here is for it to return moving into Thursday, February 26.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reactions and reviews!

So what will the story be here? Well, for the time being we tend to think that this is a really hard thing to predict. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to imagine that there are going to be a lot of chaotic moments and that a cliffhanger is going to be resolved in some way.

Moving into the second half of the season in general, we know that Matlock is planning to add some new faces. Meanwhile, the show will move forward even further following the exit of Billy from the story. Matty and Olympia’s relationship has been a real cornerstone of the series for a rather long time now and as far as we can tell, there is no real reason to think that this is about to change. What really matters the most is just that we continue to get that satisfying mixture of procedural arcs with long-term stories that could radically alter both the characters as well as the firm.

As for the long-term future of the show, let’s just say that (for now) a season 3 renewal feels inevitable. After all, this is one of the series that CBS has that generates both viewers as well as critical acclaim / awards consideration.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Matlock season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







