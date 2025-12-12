The Pitt season 2 sneak peek highlights Robby’s flaws

The premiere of The Pitt season 2 is coming to HBO Max next month and after a long wait, the streaming service is starting to roll out some of what to expect. There is a ton to be excited about but at the same time, reasons already to worry about Dr. Robby in pretty record time.

We know, after all, that Noah Wyle’s character is good at his job. However, does the man have a death wish? If you head over to the link here you can see a new teaser, one that shows that the guy is driving around in a motorcycle without a helmet. We obviously don’t think this is some sort of omission on the part of the powers-that-be, and it was put on here for a reason. It is a reminder of the character’s self-destructive tendencies and the struggles that he has to value himself. We got a glimpse of a lot of Robby’s trauma in season 1 and more than likely, that is going to continue.

In general, we know that the format for the second season is not going to be all that different from the first season, as it will be about another complicated day in the life of some of these doctors. Ten months will have passed following the end of the first season, and that does open the door for us to be able to see all sorts of other big story arcs. Dr. Langdon, for example, will be returning to the hospital after some time away.

Rest assured, there will be new characters — and we imagine a handful of various twists and turns along the way also.

