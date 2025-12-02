The Pitt season 2 spoilers: See the latest new additions!

With The Pitt season 2 set to launch next month, isn’t this the right time to talk even more about some of the characters? Obviously, Dr. Robby and a good chunk of the team will be back, but there are a number of other questions as to who will be joining them.

With that, why not get a little more into some of the names that are floating out there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, there are four new names that you can expect moving forward.

Brittany Allen – The former The Boys performer will play here Roxie Hamler, one of the patients at the Emergency Department.

Bonita Friedericy – The actress, best known for her role as General Beckman on Chuck, will be a woman visiting someone in the ED.

Taylor Handley – The Mayor of Kingstown actor is Paul Hamler, husband presumably to Roxie.

Jeff Kober – Finally, the Walking Dead / Sons of Anarchy alum is going to be stepping in as Duke, a “a motorcycle engineer who goes way back with one of the doctors.”

If you watched the first season of The Pitt already, then you have a pretty good sense of how they treat some of their guest stars, and the solid amount of screen time they all receive. While they are typically not around the entire season, the real-time structure of the show makes it so that there are a lot of people who are around for several hours at a time. It adds to some of the stakes, but also gives them plenty of material to act with, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Pitt, including when you can expect to see it back

What are you most ready to see entering The Pitt season 2 when it arrives on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







