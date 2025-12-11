NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 renewal: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 between now and the end of December? Let’s just start by saying that there are reasons certainly for hope still.

First and foremost, remember the fact that Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and many others involved seem to be interested in the idea of doing more. Meanwhile, we like to hope that the first season performed reasonably well on Paramount+. There is not any immediate ratings information out there, mostly because streaming services do not release any of this sort of stuff publicly.

If there is a renewal for NCIS: Tony & Ziva coming, doesn’t it feel like this is the time in which to make it happen? It feels like enough time has passed since the end of season 1 for Paramount to have a good sense of its performance. One other reason for the wait may be tied to some of the new ownership behind the scenes at parent company. Some of that is starting to settle down and with that in mind, it feels like the time is now for us to get more.

In the end, one other reason to give us a renewal soon is to ensure that more is available for us moving into 2026. Because this is not one of those shows that has a really long post-production time, we do think that it is possible that we will see a quick turnaround … but we still need the renewal happen. Our advice? Recommend the show to others, keep watching, and then also hope for the best.

