Ghosts season 5 spoilers: Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage to appear

As it turns out, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is appearing on CBS again soon — but not in the role you would expect.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the actor will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Ghosts slated to arrive in April. What makes this twist even more fun is that he will be coming on board as a heightened version of himself, which makes us think that Sheldon Cooper will be referenced at some point here. Does that mean that Sheldon exists as a fictional character within Sam and Jay’s universe? That is what feels possible in our head, mostly because that is the thing that 100% feels like the most fun overall.

As for whether or not Armitage could ever appear on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage down the road, we do still think that there is a reasonable chance this happens … eventually. The reason it may not make sense right now is that it is established in Big Bang Theory lore that Sheldon did not see his family all that much after moving to California. By virtue of that, we tend to think this is something the sitcom is saving — and in the end, we’re just glad to see Iain somewhere else. Ghosts is also a great venue for him just because there is a completely different sort of comedy here, and it is a chance to do something new.

Now, remember that there is more of this particular show coming this month, whether it be tonight or a two-part holiday episode that is going to be arriving soon. Hopefully, this will be enough to tide you over once the series goes on hiatus before too long.

