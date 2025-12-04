Ghosts season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Todd’s obsession

Are you eager to learn something more about Ghosts season 5 episode 8 on CBS next week? There is a holiday episode coming but at the same time, we aren’t there just yet. Instead, we are going to be seeing a two-part Christmas-themed story on December 18. In the meantime, next week you are going to have a story that is all about Alberta’s name, Todd’s return, and of course some of the unique chaos that this show does so well.

In general, it feels like this episode is going to deliver some laughs, but also but Jay in an uncomfortable spot where he may not know exactly what to do.

Want to go ahead and learn more? Then be sure to check out the full Ghosts season 5 episode 8 synopsis right now:

“The Life and Times of Esther Greene” – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac’s book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 11 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now if you are wanting to learn something more about the holiday episodes, let’s just say that for starters, Sam is going to be getting a TV interview! Also, there will be a great guest-star turn from Larry Wilmore, who can play serious characters while also throwing some great comedy in there at the same time. We are more than a little excited to see what that will look like, plus everything else as we move into the comedy’s run in the new year.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 8 when it airs?

