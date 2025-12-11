Alien: Earth season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Alien: Earth season 2 between now and the end of the month?

There are a few different things worth noting here, but we really should start with simply the following: The series has already been ordered for more, not that this is some dramatic surprise. There was so much ambition baked into the show and because of that, we knew that FX and Hulu would want to really push for as much story here as possible — so long as the viewership is there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where some of the bad news does come into play. We do not tend to think that we are going to be seeing the next chapter of the Alien show for a rather long time. After all, there are so many different things to consider here, beginning with the fact that this is one of those big-budget productions that takes an incredibly long time to film. That is without getting into how long it takes for post-production after the fact.

From where we sit right now, the most likely scenario here is that Alien: Earth returns at some point in 2027 — it feels like summer is the most likely window, and that we are going to get a new season of the series every two years. That is actually a norm for a lot of shows of this nature at this point — think House of the Dragon at HBO as some sort of prime example. If it does come out at some point before this, we would consider it to be a miracle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Alien: Earth now, including other chatter on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Alien: Earth season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







