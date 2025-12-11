Matlock season 2 spoilers: How will Billy be written out?

As many of you may have heard already, actor David Del Rio was fired from Matlock earlier this year following an internal investigation. With that, the question for the show itself becomes how you write the character of Billy out. He was a part of the show for a while and by virtue of that, there are some questions that remain.

So how is all of this going to happen? Let’s just say that it is complicated but that technically, you’ve already seen Billy’s last appearance on the show already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure even more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Jennie Synder Urman made it clear that there are some plans in the works here, and that a newcomer to the firm moving forward will not be a replacement for Billy:

“I’m not going to discuss details, but what I can talk about is in terms of the show … The last episode you see him is in 7, and then you find out how Billy’s story ends, which is in a very organic way that has to do with our whole office and how things are being shaped in this merger.

“… We’re always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers’ room that we’ve been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro.”

In general, we do tend to think that any new associate will be welcome for the sake of mixing things up, something that a series like this should always want. Of course, in the midst of all this, the top priority here has to still be working to ensure that the mystery around Matty and her future is front and center.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including other details on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Matlock season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







