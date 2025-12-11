Hijack season 2 trailer features Sam Nelson’s new struggle

If you are not aware the Hijack season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV next month and now, we have more reasons for excitement!

Today, the streaming service released the new trailer for the next chapter of the story, and you can see it over at the link here. As you can see throughout, there is going to be a ton of trouble here for Sam Nelson as he finds himself aboard a train, dealing with yet another perilous challenge. Yet, at the same time, is this a hijacking that he is more intimately involved in? This man is a corporate lawyer used to negotiations — why would he be a part of something more nefarious?

In the end, our general feeling is that Sam is not involved in any hijacking but at the same time, there may still be another big-time twist or two along the way. Why wouldn’t the producers want to throw something crazy like that out there? It just makes a measure of sense, and we do think they want to make this season different from what we saw in season 1.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do recognize that there is some criticism that Sam would not be caught in such a situation all over again. However, at the same time, we aren’t honestly altogether concerned about that! We have a hard time thinking that Hijack is one of those shows that is meant to be realistic all the time and instead, the real excitement here is just getting on board for a crazy thrill ride, one that is going to increase in drama and excitement every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see on Hijack season 2 based on the trailer?

Do you have any particular hopes at this point in time? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do, come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

