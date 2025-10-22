Hijack season 2 premiere date, first teaser revealed

It has been an incredibly long wait and yet, we finally know when Hijack season 2 is coming back to Apple TV. Not only that, we have a teaser!

First and foremost, let’s start with the date: You are going to be seeing the Idris Elba thriller return on Wednesday, January 14. Meanwhile, we have a teaser over at the link here that confirms the long-discussed rumor that we are going to be seeing the story set aboard a train. Is it realistic that a situation like this could happen to a guy twice? Not really, but this is also not a situation where we care. The first season was incredibly thrilling and action-packed from start to finish. We have no real issue going down this road again and seeing what the series is set to bring to the table.

To go along with this teaser, we suggest that you check out the official season 2 synopsis below:

In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Ultimately, it really does feel like one of those shows where the less we know about it, the better. It is probably one of the reasons why Apple kept a lot of the cards close to the vest throughout production, not commenting too much on the story and the sort of threats we would see Sam face off against. What also makes the show so great here is that he is hardly an action hero; this is a corporate negotiator who is forced to rely on his skill set in order to deal with pretty darn impossible situations much of the time.

