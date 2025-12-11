The Amazing Race 38 finale: Who were the winners?

We knew entering The Amazing Race 38 finale that we were going to be seeing a pretty intense showdown in New York City. Now that we’ve said that, did the actual challenges live up to the hype?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by just saying that much like the entirety of the season, this episode was a mixed bag. The repelling down the Empire State Building was excellent as a set piece, but there’s really only so much variance that comes with that. Meeting Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch? All sorts of awesome. Hauling around fabric? Not exactly the most exciting thing we’ve seen in the history of the franchise.

One of the other challenges that often comes with finales of the Race is that because there are only three teams, there is often not a lot of room for competition. Jag & Jas got a really good cab driver in the early going and were in fantastic standing throughout. They had a slight slip-up when it comes to hauling the fabric but even still, they managed to be incredibly strong until we got around to the final challenges.

But were they able to maintain that lead at the end? Well, the final challenge here had to do with solving a crossword puzzle, which was enormous but also not the most exciting thing in the world. This felt like such a blown opportunity for entertainment, but Jag & Jas did finish it first. By virtue of that, they were able to make it to the finish line. The moment it was clear that they were on their way, it was almost impossible to imagine a situation where they did not win.

Now, Jag has officially won two different CBS shows — and yes, that is completely crazy.

