Severance season 3 premiere date: December 2025 update

Now that we are getting closer to the midway point of December, is there more on Severance season 3 we will be learning soon?

At this point, we tend to understand anyone getting impatient. After all, the second season of the Adam Scott series arrived almost a year ago and proved to be one of the best things we got through all 2025. It continued to be thought-provoking and innovative, and it certainly left the door open for a lot of huge questions about Lumon and a whole lot more moving forward. Is Mark ever going to be out of there? What will Gemma’s story be? Is Irving ever going to come back? These are some of the various things that we are actively thinking about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Now when it comes to actually figuring out the Severance season 3 premiere date, here is where we come bearing some of the bad news. There is not going to be any information on this in the near future, mostly because filming has yet to begin. Our hope remains that we will see the show back at some point in 2027, and that production starts off next year. While this may be a long wait, it is still potentially less than the wait between seasons 1 and 2. At this point, we are really going to take more or less whatever we can at this point.

As for whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one, that remains a mystery of its own — we tend to think there are multiple other seasons that could be coming, but this does not feel like one of those shows that is going to be around forever.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Severance right now

When do you want to see Severance season 3 back on the air?

Is there any particular story hope you’re holding onto? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stay tuned — there are more updates we’ll be posting here throughout the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







