Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, 12/10?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it here?

Well, we do know that in the past, there have been situations where we have been able to see installments for all three shows right around this time of year. There are occasionally holiday-themed episodes but at the same time, it is far from guaranteed.

This does bring us in now to some of the bad news — that unfortunately, there is nothing more for any of these shows tonight. Instead, the plan here is for them all to return on January 7. The only advantage in there being a long hiatus at this point is that there will be smaller ones later, and we do tend to think that the seasons will return and deliver three or four episodes in January without a lot of breaks. This is based, at least, on what we have seen these shows do in the past.

All of them do currently have some loose ends that they will need to tie up at some point — but how fast will they do that? There is at least a question to be answered there. Beyond just that, there will of course be more procedural arcs mixed in with chaotic stuff that could last for a stretch of time.

When will more details be revealed about the first episodes of 2026?

If we had to sage a guess at this point, there is a good chance that you’re going to hear something more in the weeks to come — at the very least, we anticipate it coming out before Christmas.

