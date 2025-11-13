Is Sarah Ramos leaving Chicago Med, and is Lenox dead?

Is Sarah Ramos leaving Chicago Med following the fall finale, and have we seen the end of the road here for Dr. Caitlin Lenox?

As you would imagine, there are a number of different things that you can say at this point about the situation, but let’s just say that things aren’t looking good. Getting pistol-whipped is not the best outcome in the world to face and yet, we are still hoping that she could pull through. We’ve seen no indication out there that Ramos is leaving the show; even if she has another gig in The Bear, the two series film right next to each other and the Hulu drama often shoots in a really compressed schedule. She can easily do both.

So what is the purpose of the Lenox cliffhanger? Well, for starters, we think that a part of it is just designed to just pay off a lot of what we’ve seen so far with her. Also, they want to keep you talking and wondering about the series throughout the whole hiatus. They have done this in the past with Goodwin and some other characters. The idea is to keep a conversation going.

The last thing that we do need to see at this point with Chicago Med is significant turnover with its cast, mostly because we have seen so many different exits over the course of its run already. Heck, Lenox herself came on the show after some pretty seismic exits. Stability does a lot in this world, as they are characters you are meant to get invested in over a long period of time — years, in fact, a good percentage of the time.

What do you think about the events of the Chicago Med season 11 fall finale?

Do you think that Dr. Lenox could end up dying? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

