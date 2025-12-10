Pluribus season 1 episode 7 sneak peek: Howling like a wolf

Pluribus season 1 episode 7 is going to be arriving on Apple TV later this week and at this point, isn’t it clear that the full unraveling of Carol could now be front and center?

After all, consider everything that has happened so far. The Joined left her community, Koumba seemed to have enough of her, and she may not have any real connection left on the planet. With that, is she actually turning to the wolves?

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see a sneak preview for this week’s episode that shows her outside at night, literally joining them in their howling. Can you try to argue that she is trying to scare them off, given that they’ve been a part of the story as of late? Maybe, but at the same time, you can argue that she is simply trying to be a part of something at all. This is a part of what makes this show so interesting, given that we don’t quite have the full picture of what is happening in Carol’s head.

One other mystery at present is also rather simple here: Trying to figure out if Manousos is ever going to make it up to Albuquerque. Based on what we have heard already about the episode, he is going to try and venture through the Darien Gap, known as one of the most dangerous and inhospitable places in the entire world. Even though the people will not be a threat anymore due to the Joining, there are still an abundance of other problems. Take, for example, what happens with the wildlife and the high temperatures.

