Pluribus season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The Darien Gap?

Next week on Apple TV you will have a chance to see Pluribus season 1 episode 7 and in a way, this could be the most expansive story we’ve seen so far.

Sure, to date we have seen some various moments with Manousos in Paraguay and yet, is his story about to be more important than ever? It appears so, as we saw him leave his home behind in episode 6 to try and meet up with Carol — arguably the only person out there who understands him. The problem here is that we saw him driving, and getting from Paraguay to New Mexico is almost impossible. Why is that? It is tied in part to the Darien Gap, a stretch of land in Southern Panama / Norther Colombia that is almost entirely jungle. Conditions are harsh, disease runs rampant, and there are no real roads. The area is also a hotbed for criminal activity, but that problem may be alleviated here due to the Joined. Even with that, though, traveling across that without any help feels almost impossible.

Will Manousos still try? Well, the Pluribus season 1 episode 7 synopsis below gives us a good sense of what is ahead:

Manousos begins a dangerous trek to meet Carol. Returning home from Las Vegas, Carol gets creative with her rebellion.

There are only three episodes left this season and while we know that a season 2 has already been confirmed, how will we build up to that? It honestly would not be a surprise if this season ends with Carol and Manousos meeting up. Another question here remains when or if we are going to see Zosia again, given that she was such an important part of the early half of the season. The Joined claim that they need space, but how long will that last?

