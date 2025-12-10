Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: December 2025 update

Are we inching ever closer to some news on Ted Lasso season 4 finally coming out? We sure hope so, given that it has been a rather long time since season 3. Remember that long period of time when it was unclear if there would be more? We’re glad to be past that, and production has been underway for most of the past several months.

Now are we actually close to getting more news on when the series will return? Let’s just say that this is a complicated question to answer, and for many reasons. Post-production for a series like this does take some time, and we also know that Apple TV has a lot of other shows that will premiere first. Take, for starters, another executive-produced by Bill Lawrence in Shrinking.

Do we think that there is at least a chance we learn something more about season 4 this month? For now, let’s just say that there are reasons for hope, whether it be a promotional photo or a few seconds of footage through a sizzle reel. A specific date announcement remains unlikely, as we may be waiting until at least the summer to see these episodes. A specific announcement could happen, at least in theory, by the time we get around to the spring.

One other thing that you may not know at present is that Ted Lasso will not be moving from Apple TV even if the deal with studio Warner Bros. and Netflix goes through. The latter will not be looking to just take all of the studio’s assets for themselves, meaning they will still license out shows to other places.

