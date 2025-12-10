NCIS season 23 episode 9: The future of Jimmy’s love life

As we look more towards to NCIS season 23 episode 9 on CBS — let alone the rest of the season — what is ahead for Jimmy Palmer?

Well, first and foremost, let us begin here by noting that Brian Dietzen’s character could be front and center in some sort of love triangle — a complicated one. There are feelings there between Jimmy and Jessica Knight. Meanwhile, at the same time there is also something brewing between Knight and Torres. Is it romance, or just a really deep bond? It is something that can be tricky to navigate.

Speaking to TV Insider, Dietzen himself indicates that Jimmy hasn’t seen anything between Knight and Torres … but he also hasn’t been looking for it:

I think that he’s been blind to it. In this episode, he confesses to Nick that he doesn’t know why things ended before, and I think he wouldn’t be talking that way with Nick if he knew that there was something else going on there. So yeah, I think it’s not that Jimmy’s obtuse about it. I think a lot of people could watch this show and not even see that there’s something going there. It is kind of simmering below the surface. And me as an actor, Brian, I don’t really know what’s going to happen on either…

Because NCIS is a procedural, we know that there is no real reason for anything to be rushed along. We could hear something more about this later on this season but eventually, we do want to see something solidified. This show does not give us a lot of on-screen romances and with that in mind, we’re happy to get them whenever the opportunity presents itself. That’s what was fun with Knight and Palmer in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

