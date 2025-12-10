All’s Fair season 2: Teyana Taylor looks ahead

Earlier this week All’s Fair aired its season 1 finale and for those who are currently unaware, the show is coming back for more. That is, without question, something to celebrate — but when will the next chapter actually air? That remains to be seen.

For now, one of the larger questions we’ve had is just who could be coming back for the next part of the series, especially since you’ve got a ton of big names here! Scheduling could prove to be a nightmare, especially since Teyana Taylor (who plays Milan) could be especially busy thanks to her recent Golden Globe nomination.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other ALL’S FAIR reviews!

Now that we’ve said that, it does seem as though Taylor is eager to continue her journey as Milan. Speaking per Deadline, here is at least some of what she had to say:

“It’s dope, because even through the odds we prevailed. Even through the odds, we did our thing. And I think a reflection of that is us being renewed for Season 2. That’s the beauty about television, TV shows, is wow, we get to continue growing, we get to continue writing, we get to continue building these characters and write out what that future looks like. So I’m really excited to see what Season 2 brings for all of us.”

The “odds” Taylor may be discussing here is the rather simple fact that All’s Fair was destroyed by a lot of critics early on this season. The show does remain ridiculous but at the same time, we do tend to think that a part of it is intentional. How could you think anything else given that we literally just had Sarah Paulson dressing as Kim Kardashian on this past episode?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All’s Fair now, including the big cliffhanger

What do you most want to see moving into All’s Fair season 2?

Are you glad that Milan will seemingly be back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







