NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8: Are Gibbs, Diane married?

We had a feeling heading into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 that there would be big reveals — this was the last installment this year! Why wouldn’t the producers do something like this?

Yet, the big surprise that we had tonight was seeing how Gibbs and Diane Sterling get married in the first place — in a rather sudden and surprising fashion! Meanwhile, at the same time it feels clear that his feelings for Lala have not clearly extinguished. Yet, he is choosing to avoid them for the sake of going another route — one that feels possible.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer David J. North gets into just how split and complicated some of Gibbs’ feelings really are:

… I think that deep down, these feelings that he has for Lala are undeniable, but she’s a coworker, and also it’s difficult. Life is complicated. And Diane came into his life, and those feelings are real, too, and I think he maybe kind of shoves down the feelings for Lala and goes for what’s there and what’s really more possible.

In the end, all of this does make us wonder one thing further — are we ever going to see Gibbs really confront all of this? One of the biggest things we’ve been hoping to see for a while here is this character (eventually played by Mark Harmon) seek her out in the present, and that she is the biggest regret that he has repressed deep down. This would be a way for him to find a new sort of meaning and happiness to a new chapter of his life — though we also do not think that there is going to be any closure on this for a good while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

