Down Cemetery Road season 1 finale sneak peek: On the run

Tomorrow night on Apple TV you are going to be seeing the Down Cemetery Road season 1 finale arrive. Want to know more?

Well, one thing we do know already is that at the center of this story is going to be survival — or, at least that is what it will be like for Sarah and Dinah. We saw Downey die at the hands of Amos on this past episode, and there is a good chance to Zoe is gone now, as well.

So what can Sarah even do at this point? Well, at the moment, it seems like her top priority is going to be trying to find safety at all costs … though that is not going to be altogether easy.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see another sneak peek for what is ahead, one where you can see Ruth Wilson’s character alongside Dinah. Sarah is trying to make sure that she is okay, but she is obviously paranoid and for good reason. She recognizes that one wrong move could get her killed at this point, and it is really just due to one simple thing: How much she actually knows.

To think that at the beginning of this series, Sarah just wanted to do what she could to make sure that Dinah is okay. Now, however, the stakes are sky-high, and there is a legitimate chance that her life will never be the same after all this. This is, of course, provided that she is able to survive what is coming up.

Is there a cliffhanger?

While the source material does have an ending, never say never with this sort of stuff. We’ve seen that the Apple series has already made a chance from the source material already.

What do you most want to see moving into the Down Cemetery Road season 1 finale?

