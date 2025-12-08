Platonic season 3: Rose Byrne looks ahead

If you missed the news for whatever reason, Platonic was recently renewed for a third season over at Apple TV — and it goes without saying that there is enthusiasm around it! The first two seasons proved to be extremely funny, but also full of relatable and interesting people. The producers have done a great job of maintaining a balance and also staying true to what is their original premise: Two friends getting in hijinks while never hooking up.

One other thing that makes it so special is pretty clear: Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen clearly love working together. This show wasn’t their first foray at it, but this seems to be a clear driving point for the overall success.

Speaking as a part of a larger Deadline interview following the Golden Globes, here is at least some of what Byrne had to say about the Globes:

… Platonic keeps finding an audience more and more, and that’s endearing. I’ve had so many people approach me about that show to tell me that they enjoy it or have recently discovered it. It’s the most fun job in the world: working with my friends.

Our hope is that we do have a chance to see the third season at some point next year but in the end, a lot of it will be tied to what happens with The Studio. Perhaps more than anyone, Rogen is one of those guys who has a ton on his plate right now and a lot to piece together. We simply hope that all of it continues to produce laughs, and that both shows ultimately stay on the air however long he would like for them to.

