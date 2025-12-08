Pluribus season 1 finale spoilers: A big Rhea Seehorn tease

The big Pluribus season 1 finale is set to air on Apple TV in the weeks ahead — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, we tend to think that this story could be a reflection of everything we’ve seen so far, which means that the goal may be something rather simple: Flipping expectations on their head. Right when you think you know where the story is going, the writers find a way to shake things up. We know that a season 2 is coming and by virtue of that, there is no reason to think that every single loose end out there will be tied together. The question instead is just what sort of cliffhanger we’re going to get.

Speaking to Deadline following the Golden Globe nominations today, Rhea Seehorn herself made it very-much clear how interested she is about the story ahead:

It’s bananas. The same as the first episode. I have virtually the same reaction to all of them. I’m like, ‘What!?’ Then I’m like, ‘Holy crap. All right, let’s go.’ I mean, They read so beautifully. I knew when I was reading the scripts [that] this would be the kind of show that I would love. I would be obsessed with this show even if I didn’t get to be in it. So it’s just been a huge reward to get to play it, and to get to be kind of the the audience’s access point in going down this rabbit hole. As far as the finale, I loved it. I was immediately, desperately needing Season 2. They are in the writers room now, and I have not asked any questions yet. I might just be surprised, right along with the audience. I’ll play it before they’ll see it, but I might, I might wait. I don’t know.

In the end, we really just want to see Carol get at least one friend amidst all the isolation. Is that still possible?

