When Calls the Heart season 13 preview: Engagement incoming?

With us now knowing that the When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere is going to be coming in January, why not offer up more reasons for excitement?

Well, let’s just say that there is a new preview out there now that serves to help us wonder one thing above all others, and that is whether or not Elizabeth and Nathan are ready to take the next step in their relationship. Is an engagement head?

If you head over here, you can see the aforementioned preview and from where we sit, there is no real reason to question the possibility of a proposal. It is worth noting that this is one of those shows that leans heavily into romance wherever it can, and we do think that in this era, marriage really represents a culmination of so many different things. We also think it would be a huge opportunity to unite much of Hope Valley in general.

As for what else is coming across season 13, we know that Brooke Shields will be back as Charlotte Thornton, there will be an effort to secure valuable insulin for Little Jack, and on a lighter side, be prepared for more adventures for Rosemary. With a rapid rise in technology in Hope Valley, we imagine that a lot of the townspeople are going to work to make their lives better — though there will continue to be some limitations as well. Even if there are some conflicts that are inevitably on the way, we still think the central goal of this series is to make people feel good. We have a hard time imagining that anyone will want to drift from that in the relatively near future.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 when it airs?

