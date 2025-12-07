Fallout season 2: Justin Theroux on Robert House

There is no doubt plenty to be excited about entering the Fallout season 2 premiere coming to Prime Video soon — but what stands out the most?

Well, for starters, we tend to think you need to look in the direction of Justin Theroux as Robert House. This is someone who is a big presence dating back to the New Vegas video game but here, the goal is to see and understand him in a slightly different light — and shouldn’t that be a part of the fun?

Speaking per IGN while at CCXP, here is some of what The Leftovers alum had to say about taking on this character and his impact:

“In the video game we don’t really see flesh and blood House … Mr. House is (mainly on) screen. And I think (Fallout producers) Geneva (Robertson-Dworet), Graham (Wagner), and Jonah (Nolan) are smart enough to be like, ‘No, let’s see this guy breathing. Let’s see what he was like before the Armageddon.’ And so that was really fun just from an acting perspective to breathe life into that character and see him walk around. That was really fun.”

It is worth noting already that the producers for the show are going to be threading a needle trying to not make a single ending of Fallout: New Vegas canon. The series is set enough time after the game so that they can take some liberties with where things are. You will see a ton of Easter eggs, but remember that there are a lot of viewers out there who are unaware of the source material. We don’t think knowing anything about it will be required to enjoy the experience of the show itself.

