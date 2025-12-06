Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6: The greater stakes

Next week on Starz, you will see the arrival of Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 — so what stands out about this one?

Well, for starters, you can argue that we are at a point here where Tommy Egan’s life is legitimately on the line and based on where things stand now, there is no guarantee he will find his way out … or at least that’s the case in theory. Admittedly, one of the biggest challenges that the producers have here is keeping the stakes high when we know there’s a chance that Joseph Sikora could star in something else from this franchise down the road. Because of this, we do tend to think that a lot of the drama is going to lie in who could end up dying along the way. There are people close to Tommy still that would cause him to go into a tailspin, and you have to be prepared for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, Starz is not going to be willing to give too much away at this point. If you look below, you can see the full Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 synopsis if you are hungry for further details:

Tommy and Diamond disagree on business, while Jenard takes the opportunity to introduce another hustle to CBI. Stacy does damage control to salvage her campaign, and Mireya contemplates her future.

In general, you can argue here that the Mireya storyline is interesting just because she is in an age-old dilemma for this show. Just how much are you willing to risk for your own survival? She may care a lot about Tommy, but she knows better than most (thanks largely to her own experience) what happens when you stay close to someone like this for an extended period of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6?

Have any bold predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get a wide array of other TV updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







