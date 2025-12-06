Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: More on two-part event!

The Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special is now less than three weeks away and because of that, we’re eager to have more info!

If you were not aware, this event is actually going to be a two-parter where not everything is tied up within a single hour. The first part will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, whereas the second will come your way on December 26. At least a part of it is going to be taking place in Hong Kong. You are going to learn more about May’s past while at the same time, some of the midwives back in Poplar are going to find themselves having a great deal of fun.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the synopses for the Call the Midwife event below:

Part 1 – Senior members of Nonnatus House travel to Hong Kong to tackle a crisis at the order’s branch house, and Dr Turner and Shelagh search for May’s birth mother.

Part 2 – The work of the Nonnatus team in Hong Kong is threatened, whilst back in Poplar, the young midwives throw a wild party at Nonnatus House.

Our general feeling at this point is that we are going to get a lot of answers over the course of the special but at the same time, also a chance to get major updates on Trixie and others. Because there are often time jumps around this special, it does serve as a suitable way to get information on the characters’ lives. That is something we very much appreciate and in the end, we’re just ready to see what plays out here moving into the next part of the series slated to air in the new year. (Just remember along the way that there are a ton of plans for the future of the series, and that even includes a prequel at one point.)

