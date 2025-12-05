Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: A Hong Kong story

We are at this point just a few weeks away from the Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special, so what is it that you can expect to see?

Well, if you have heard some of the details out there already, then you will know that at least one of the stories here is going to revolve around a trip to Hong Kong for a number of characters. There will be a heavy personal element for the Turners, but it is going to beyond that as you see a mission and a number of people in need. Helping people is some of what Nonnatus does best, so they will of course step up to the plate to try and lend a helping hand.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great reactions and reviews!

Speaking to the BBC, here is at least some of what Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) had to say about the story there:

We’ve heard about the mission being there, but we’ve not seen it and of course, that’s where [the Turners’ adopted daughter] May comes from. We discover the ground underneath the mission has made it collapse. It’s just sunk away. Some people have died, the whole place is destroyed, and the orphans and mothers have nowhere to go. So, they get a small party together to go out to Hong Kong to see what they can do to help, try and find new premises and take care of things.

In the end, what intrigues us about this story mostly is the opportunity to learn more about May’s history, but also how the producers want to showcase Hong Kong at the start of the 1970’s. Is is a time period and place that viewers may not know a great deal about otherwise.

Related – Get some more news now on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special

What do you most want to see moving into the Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







