The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: December 2025 update

With us now in December, we are of course happy to know that we are a little bit closer to The Last of Us season 3 premiering. Yet, at the same time, isn’t it still a good ways away?

Well, the reality of the situation here is at this point, we would be shocked to see the HBO show back before we get to 2027. Historically it has been made clear that they take their time with some of their big-budget epics, and we do certainly think that it is going to be the case here, as well.

So is there a chance that we are going to hear much of anything substantial about season 3 this month? For now, that appears unlikely — we tend to think that this will change early next year as we start to get some more discussions about production and potentially even casting. This is a show that really has the ability to get almost every big name that it wants based on the ratings and the prestige of it.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward…

Well, if you missed some prior announcements, all information at present seems to suggest that we are going to be getting more of an inside look at Abby’s journey, whether it be where she came from to how she has been coping with her trauma. We recognize fully that it is going to be hard to make Kaitlyn Dever’s character likable given what she did to Joel; however, at the same time, isn’t it the job of the creative team to try? All things considered, we are excited to see what Craig Mazin and company can bring to the table.

