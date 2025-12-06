Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A personal problem

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 officially arrive — so what will the focus here be?

Well, just as you have seen with some other episodes of the series so far, it is fairly comprehensive across the board. There are numerous stories happening across the board but for Lena Silver in particular, there could be one of the more important ones that we’ve seen so far. If you love opportunities to see Sonequa Martin-Green deliver with big material, this could be the case here!

If you look below, you can see the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

“In the Name of the Father, And of the Son … ” – Danny and Lena’s investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae’s boundaries. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah face rising tensions with Boston’s firefighters, and Sarah clashes with boyfriend Seth over family discipline, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more thing to remember

This episode of the Blue Bloods spin-off is not the final one of the calendar year but at the same time, it is going to get things pretty close. The December 19 episode is going to be the last one until the new year, and we do wonder if there could be at least some sort of cliffhanger. If nothing else, doesn’t it feel possible?

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

Share some of your current thoughts and hopes now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

