Fire Country season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Fresh Start’

Next week on CBS, we are going to have a good opportunity to get more into Fire Country season 4 episode 8 — what more can we say here?

Well, first and foremost, “Fresh Start” is one of those stories that will be great for anyone with a certain measure of nostalgia for SEAL Team. After all, Max Thieriot will be reunited with a one-time co-star in Alona Tal, and there is a chance that the two have a romantic story arc here. This is at least a chance to dive into a different part of Bode’s life in a way that we have not before, and that excites us.

Also, shouldn’t we note that Three Rock is about to become a big part of the story again? To learn more on that, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 8 synopsis:

“Fresh Start” – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL TEAM). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In a way, Three Rock finding a way to re-open felt inevitable given that it was such a valuable part of the show for a really long time. However, we do honestly appreciate the fact that this was not rushed along. The writers gave the story a chance to breathe after the events of last season, and we also think there is still more room for growth and evolution from here on out.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 4 episode 8 when it airs?

