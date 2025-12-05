Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Diane Farr guest stars!

If you want a reason to be excited heading into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 on CBS, doesn’t it begin just with a guest star? Diane Farr is going to be coming over from Fire Country and of course, her relationship with Mickey makes this such a natural crossover to happen.

Now that we’ve said that, here is your reminder that this does not mean that their dynamic in this episode will be easygoing at all. They have a history that takes a lot of work to sort out, and we have no reason to think that any of this is going to happen over a short period of time. Our advice, at least for the moment, is to be patient and hope there are some great, super-emotional things down the road.

To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Death & Taxes” – As [plant] growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon (FIRE COUNTRY’s Diane Farr), on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, for those who are unaware, there is one more episode of this series airing before we get to the end of the show’s 2025 run, and it will happen to be a multi-part story. What we are saying at this point is rather simple, and it is to be prepared for some sort of cliffhanger.

