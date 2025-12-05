Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: December update

For those who are excited to dive into Dexter: Resurrection season 2 at Showtime, the best thing that we can say is at this point quite simple: It is very much in the works. The writing process is underway, and we hope that at some point in the first half of the new year, cameras officially start rolling.

So are we going to be getting some news soon regarding a premiere date? Well, this is regrettably a totally different story — but there is a little more we can say about it now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

First and foremost here, let’s just throw out here a reminder that filming for the Showtime drama will likely be filming at some point in the first half of next year. It would obviously be great if we get the series around the summer, but a certain amount of patience has to be required here. Our general sentiment here is that we are going to be lucky to see it premiere around August or September, as there is at least some post-production time required here (though maybe not as much as some other shows that are out there).

As for what we imagine the next version of Dexter Morgan’s journey will look like, a great deal will likely be tied to what happens regarding the files that he got from Leon Prater’s place. There are some brand-new villains who could appear but at the same time, you also have Rapunzel out there from the first season. Meanwhile, there is a threat of the New York Ripper bubbling underneath the surface and even if Claudette has their name, that does not guarantee that justice will be served in the slightest.

Related – Are we going to be seeing the New York Ripper on Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







