NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Gibbs’ romantic decision

As we look towards the end of the 2025 run of NCIS: Origins season 2, we do know that some big things are coming — especially for Gibbs.

After all, we know that there are the responsibilities of the job ahead, but you also do have to combine this with what is coming when it comes to his personal life. Of course, we do recognize that he eventually ends up marrying Diane Sterling for a time, so there is not necessarily that much immediate drama here. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that there are a lot of emotional moments and a difficult road to be traveled down, especially since we know already how he feels about Lala deep down.

Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal had the following to say about the situation leading into this pivotal part of the story:

“I think that Diane, for him, is someone who is truly supportive and in his life right now, truly necessary. She came in, the right person at the right time, and I think that his feelings for her are strong and they are real … They’re just not the same as the feelings he has for Lala. So I think he’s very torn.”

Our general feeling on all of this is that at some point, Gibbs could be harboring a good bit of regret over his choices. By virtue of that, we could also be building to a place where said regret eventually takes him to track her down in the present. That at least makes a lot of sense when we think about how she was the reason for telling some of this story in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

