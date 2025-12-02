NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A relationship test

Next week on CBS, you will be getting an opportunity to dive more into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 — so what more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, this upcoming installment seems to be largely about personal subplots, especially when it comes to a few different characters. For starters, Gibbs’ relationship will be put to the test, we’re going to see some drama with someone close to Lala, and Franks’ brother will continue to be a part of the long-term story here.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to get the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“End of the Road” – When Lala’s favorite CI is shot, the team joins forces with Oceanside PD to determine who was behind the attack. Also, Franks visits his brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) at the compound, and Gibbs’ relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The arc with Diane to us is the most interesting, especially since we already know how all of it ends … but also that it will not end just yet. This is a part of the challenge when we have some built-in history with Gibbs already. The title here in “End of the Road” may shift the narrative one way, but who is to say that things are going to remain that way forever?

