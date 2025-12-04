The Abandons season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere of The Abandons today on Netflix, are you going to see a season 2 happen? Or, have we reached the end already?

First and foremost, can we say that we’re shocked that this series is not getting more advance buzz? You have a great cast led by Gillian Anderson, Lucas Till, and Lena Headey. Add to this the fact that the show was originally conceived by Sons of Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter — though he did depart it close to the end of production. This is still a show that was clearly designed to give the streaming service a big, gritty Western that looked at enormous themes of a certain part of history.

If you have not heard all that much about the series yet, we do tend to think that the official synopsis works to set the stage:

Washington Territory – 1854 – The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.

Ultimately, the future of this series is really going to come down to one thing above all else: Viewership. We cannot imagine that it was cheap to make and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that it is going to take some time for Netflix to see all the numbers. After all, you do have to remember that a lot of people may not watch right away, especially when you consider the fact that this is the holiday season and people may have more time off here within a few weeks.

