Gen V season 3 renewal: A December 2025 update

With us now a couple of days into the month of December, is there a chance to learn more about Gen V season 3?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting that in theory, there could be more of the superhero satire regardless of what happens on The Boys season 5. We have already heard that this is possible and with that in mind, we have to think more about the long-term future.

So what has Prime Video decided? Well, at least for now, everything remains up in the air. The streamer has not announced much of anything and while it would be great to get that, there is no guarantee that it is going to happen anytime soon. There is also the possibility that they wait for The Boys to air before figuring out what the future holds.

For the time being, we are just going to say that Gen V finds itself in a truly bizarre situation. After all, some of its producers from season 2 are currently working on other shows, while many cast members have some other gigs. Could they all still come back down the road? It is possible, but there are a lot of factors that are currently being considered. We have yet to even get into just how successful the second season was and in general, Amazon does not release viewership info for their shows. We like to think that this show is popular thanks to a lot of its social media traffic. However, we have seen in the past that there is not a direct relationship between a show getting a lot of likes online and getting an extreme amount of viewers.

