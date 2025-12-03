Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7: Author on shocking death

There were quite a few big moments on Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 but even still, one stands out most of all. As it turns out, we ended up seeing the death of Downey at the hands of Amos.

Within the realm of the TV series, you can easily argue that this is a move that made a great deal of sense. However, here is where we would note that in the Mick Herron novel, Downey actually survives — though he is still suffering from the ailment you see throughout the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

So why change things up here? Well, speaking to TV Insider, Herron (who is also an executive producer) noted that the difference between mediums made the move more necessary:

“A TV show probably demands more dramatic moments than a novel might … In a novel, you can get pathos or knowledge about a character from quite passive things happening, whereas on the TV screen you really do need a couple of showdowns, especially towards the end of the run. And with a villain like Amos there being played so brilliantly, it made more sense from a dramatic point of view to show the death in that way.”

We know that moving forward, there is question, as well, about the fate of another character in Zoe. Our hope is that we see her pull through after that landmine explosion but even if that happens, there are a lot of other big questions, as well. Take, for starters, what is going to happen when it comes to Amos. We do not think that he would ever willingly let either Sarah or Zoe go at this point, mostly due to the vast amount of information that they have.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Down Cemetery Road episode

What did you think about the events of Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







