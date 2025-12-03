Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date revealed

Following the enormous success of season 1, Apple TV is wasting no time looking ahead to Your Friends & Neighbors season 2. After all, we know now the official return date for the series!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, April 2, you are going to be seeing the Jon Hamm drama back with another batch of episodes. This is one that is going to feature the immediate aftermath of the season 1 finale, where Coop decided to stay in the business of thievery rather than try to return to his old job. In his way, he is trying to take some power back on his life — even if there are incredibly high stakes to go along with it.

If you do want to get some more thoughts on what is to come, check out what Apple announced in a press release below:

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

Emmy Award nominee James Marsden joins the cast, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Ultimately, we tend to think that season 2 is going to be a golden opportunity to evolve this world beyond what we saw the first time around. While season 1 had its defining moments, you can also argue that it took a little bit of time to fully evolve. It is still a show build around one premise: How in the world can Coop not get caught? That is something that they still have to figure out.

