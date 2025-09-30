Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date: September update

As we close out the month of September, this does feel like the right time to dive further into Your Friends & Neighbors season 2. Is any further news on the horizon?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that a lot of work has already been done on the next chapter of the Jon Hamm drama. James Marsden is one of the most noteworthy additions for season 2, and we think the whole plan with the early renewal was making sure that there was a lot of work done early. There are, after all, SO many streaming shows these days that have a super-long hiatus between seasons. Heck, Apple even has this with Severance. We tend to think that one of the last things that they want to do is add to the pile.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

With all of this in mind, let’s now jump to the bittersweet news. The good news is that we do fully expect Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 to launch at some point next year. However, we would be shocked to get release-date news in the next few months. After all, Apple still has a ton of original shows that they may feel more urgency towards at the moment, whether we are talking about For All Mankind, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Hijack, or Sugar. These are all shows that have been off the air for a long time, and many of them have also been done with production for a little while.

If we can venture back to Coop’s world in the spring or summer of next year, we’ll be beyond happy. In the interim, it is best to just speculate as to how he is going to be able to keep creating some further mess for himself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Your Friends & Neighbors

What do you most want to see moving into Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







