Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: First look from Apple TV+

Even though the season 1 finale of Your Friends & Neighbors just arrived on Apple TV+ last week, there is good news to share. Production on the next batch of episodes is already underway!

If you head over the link here, the streaming service officially confirmed that Jon Hamm and the rest of the cast are back at work already. This had been reported in the past, but it is nice to see the powers-that-be work in order to ensure the promotion starts early.

If you are not aware already, Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 is going to kick off in the wake of Hamm’s character of Coop making a major choice to continue his life of crime. He had an opportunity to dive back into what he did prior to the first season; yet, he is fighting back in a way that is different than he ever has. Everything in the community could also be slightly different, especially when it comes to Sam after what transpired regarding the death of Paul. She may be able to avoid serious legal consequences but at the same time, there could be a lot of judgment thrown her way.

If there is one major addition to next season, it is none other than Paradise star James Marsden — even though there are not a lot of official details out there yet about his role. Our hope here remains that the second season is able to premiere next spring, and that is something that could (at least in theory) be made more possible thanks to production starting when it is. Annual releases like this have been rare in the streaming world as of late — but isn’t it time for that to start to change?

