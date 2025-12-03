Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7: Is Zoe dead?

We had a feeling that Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 would deliver the drama based solely on the premise alone. After all, you had Zoe and Sarah hijacking a boat to make sure that they could locate Dinah before it was too late. They traveled to an island that was not located on any maps, which also happened to be the same place both Downey and Amos were heading off to.

The reality of this situation, at least to us, felt reasonably clear: Not everyone was going to make it out of here in one piece. It was really going to be a matter of who would die and beyond just that, how it would happen.

As we spell all of this out here, it only makes sense to kick things off with the news that Downey is gone. Amos spent much of the past several weeks plotting his revenge and now, we have made it to a spot where the arc is complete and revenge has been granted. We had personally hoped that he would see that Downey was not so much the enemy as the superiors who put him through his trauma, but that was not meant to be. Instead, Amos now has to clean up the rest of the mess, and take out anyone who could implicate him later.

This leads to the thrilling cliffhanger regarding Zoe and the landmine explosion. Is she really dead? Scientifically, it would be fair to assume so on the basis of what happened. However, at the same exact time we tend to think that this is a show that loves its fair share of bonkers twists — and her finding a way to survive is right up there. Even if she does, though, there’s still the fantastic question of how she, Sarah, and Dinah truly get away.

In general, we consider this to be the strongest installment so far, and also one that perfectly sets the stage for the finale.

What did you think about the events of Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 overall?

