Lioness season 3 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Given that we have reached the start of a new month, why not take a moment to re-address the future of Lioness? If you missed the news from not that long ago, we are going to see the military drama back for another go. Not only that, but production has already kicked off!

While we would love to have a good sense as to what the next chapter of the story is going to look like at this point, everyone involved is keeping it locked behind closed doors. It does feel fair to assume that Joe is going to lead another operation, and it is one that will feature Cruz and some other familiar faces, as well. This is a show that has been action-focused but at the same time, we imagine that there will be some more drama, romance, and character development worked in there.

So are we about to get more insight when it comes to a premiere date? That would be fantastic but in the end, we consider it unlikely. Our general feeling is that this Taylor Sheridan show will be on hold until we get to at least the spring or early summer, mostly so that it balances out the release calendar a little bit. Remember that Sheridan recently finished off a season of Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown is getting closer to its own ending (for now), and Landman recently premiered. These shows could be eventually followed up by The Madison, the Yellowstone spin-off that has been done filming for a long time but remains MIA.

Fingers cross that between now and the end of December, we are going to be getting at least some casting news! We’ll take anything at this point.

