Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

With us getting close to the end of August, are we about to hear more news on Ahsoka season 2? Where do things stand behind the scenes?

As many of you may be aware at this point, it has been a long time at this point since the first season of the Rosario Dawson series aired on Disney+, and we are still a good ways away from it being back. We do not foresee it until the other side of The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting theaters, but the good news is that filming wrapped up earlier this fall. Because of this, these episodes are likely in post-production, with the goal here being to make them as perfect as possible.

So is there a chance more specific news is on the horizon soon? It goes without saying that we would love it but at the same time, we would advise you to exercise a measure of patience here. Given that there is no imminent desire to rush along news, Disney won’t. Through at least the next few months, we expect nary a tease as to what will be coming up. Perhaps around the time that Mando and Grogu are on the big screen, that will change.

The biggest thing that we want entering Ahsoka Tano’s next chapter is honestly not that complicated. After all, the first season ended with a pretty dramatic cliffhanger with her and Sabine trapped. We do not expect them to be in this place forever, so we hope that we get an epic rescue mission but then a rollicking thrill ride through the galaxy. This show has a unique opportunity to combine some of the old and the new with the Star Wars universe, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the new season does a little bit of that and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

