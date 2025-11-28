Pluribus season 1: Show EP talks Patrick Fabian ‘cameo’

We anticipated that Pluribus season 1 would have some Easter eggs for Better Call Saul as well as Breaking Bad. However, it was unclear just what form they would take!

Beyond Rhea Seehorn being the lead for Vince Gilligan’s new drama, we suppose that this week’s episode had the biggest nod of all courtesy of Patrick Fabian lending his voice. The actor behind Howard Hamlin was on a recording Carol heard in the episode, and we have heard already that Seehorn did not know he would be a part of the show before filming the scene.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more PLURIBUS reviews!

So how did all of this come about in the end? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Gordon Smith had to say:

We said, “You know who would be perfect? Patrick.” So we asked, and he said yes. He didn’t really know what he was recording. I was on the Zoom session with him, and I just talked to him through what the emotional register should be. He’s such a lovely human being. In a certain way, he’s the perfect guy for this. As a person and actor, Patrick has a darkness within him, for sure, but he has done a lot of work to present and understand the positive in life. During the session, it was like, “Hey, let’s try one that’s a little less crazy upbeat and more casual and easy.” We captured dozens of versions, any one of which would have been perfect. But I did love this one…

We do think it would be fun to actually see a cast member from one of Gilligan’s past shows appear here but at the same time, we do not believe it to be likely. After all, Pluribus needs to continue to distinguish itself, and not create too many distractions.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next episode

Do you think Pluribus season 1 will have more cameos?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







